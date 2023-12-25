Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular

#windows #house #create #additional #spectacular

Here’s the solution you’ve been waiting for to create a truly spectacular additional window, perfect for your home.

In recent years, also due to social issues, we live more and more in small spaces. Homes that have poor lighting and few windows. In addition to being places with essential sizes, they also have the wrong orientation and they never see the light of the sun. This makes them, as well as sad, very dull, dark and with a lot of humidity inside them. In the centers of metropolises such as Milan, living in mini apartments is now part of the everyday life of many people.

There are areas of our house that would need a window. Mainly for the light and the change of air and in some cases even just to create a feeling of greater space. Some walls in our house are unused. Spaces that would be perfect for a beautiful opening but which for structural and economic reasons will never be realized. The window is a complicated element, it is simply not applicable like any piece of furniture. The fact that structural and complex works are necessary often prevents us from having a little more light in our homes.

In recent years, thanks to technology, some truly innovative solutions have arrived. They certainly don’t give natural light, but a sensation of space and considerable beauty. These new elements for our homes they will give a unique effect, we will finally feel like we are in a larger and more airy room. Artificial lighting that gives the feeling of being real and natural. This could be the solution to change the appearance and “mood” of some places in our home. Light, in fact, above all has a psychological power over us.

The solution to the few windows

Lately there are companies that make so-called truly spectacular virtual windows. They are easy to install, have affordable prices with results that leave all customers satisfied. Thanks to these new and technological windows you will be able to completely change the appearance of a dark tavern, an attic or simply a room that needs more light.

The innovative system called Coelux, for example, promises to make the sun shine always and everywhere, regardless of the physical constitution of the environment to be treated. Through the integration of the latest generation energy-saving LED technology, with a sophisticated optical system Using nanostructured materials, Coelux offers high-tech window solutions. A virtual simulation of natural light, with truly unexpected effects.

Another interesting product is the Edgewin fake window. An easy to use product with LED lighting. Once the installation is complete, the image selected from the image gallery will appear as a realistic window. A series of screens that creates a perfect effect for closed environments far from nature. A virtual window that makes us dream and travel wherever we want.