Fewer and fewer counterfeit euro notes found in Dutch trade | Economy

Fewer and fewer counterfeit euro notes found in Dutch trade

Jan 29, 2024 at 11:08 AM Update: 5 minutes ago

Last year, considerably fewer counterfeit notes were removed from Dutch trade than in 2022. There were only 17,400, more than half less than a year earlier.

Last year there were a number of scams involving counterfeit notes that boosted the figures. But in general there has been a downward trend since 2015, according to figures from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

This may be because cash is increasingly falling out of favor, DNB reports. We often reach for our debit card or mobile phone instead.

More attention to counterfeit money

Shopkeepers are also paying close attention. The chance of receiving a counterfeit banknote remains “very small”. More stores now have the right detection devices. The police and the judiciary are also paying more attention to this form of crime, says DNB.

Last year, 467,000 counterfeit euro notes were found worldwide. There are a total of 30 billion real euro notes in circulation.

Whether money is real can be felt and seen. Each banknote has, among other things, a watermark, security thread and a hologram. Furthermore, the paper should crackle and feel firm.

