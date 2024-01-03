Fewer trains around Schiphol in the near future due to work | Economy

Jan 03, 2024 at 3:50 PM

The train timetable to, from and via Schiphol was also adjusted at times at the beginning of this year due to work. Fewer trains run on the weekend of January 6 and 7 and from January 13 to February 4.

Trains may also be busier during that period, depart from different tracks or travelers may sometimes have to make additional transfers. This is because fewer traces are available. All of this can result in longer travel times. The NS advises travelers who travel via the airport to check their travel planner before departure.

On the weekends of January 20 to 22 and from February 3 to 5, no trains will run between Schiphol and Amsterdam Sloterdijk and between Schiphol and Amsterdam Central Station from 4 a.m. on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Monday. Travelers can then take the Amsterdam metro with their train ticket to transfer.

There will be no trains running between Zaandam and Amsterdam Sloterdijk on Sunday, February 4. The NS then uses buses.

“We find it very annoying that our passengers are experiencing inconvenience due to these works,” says a spokesperson for the NS. Until 2028, ProRail is working to replace the entire track in the Schiphol tunnel.

Image: ANP

