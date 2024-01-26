Fewer trains between Amsterdam and Rotterdam for the time being, rail not safe everywhere | Domestic

#trains #Amsterdam #Rotterdam #time #rail #safe #Domestic

From Thursday, an Intercity will run directly between Amsterdam and Rotterdam two instead of four times an hour. Speed ​​restrictions apply at several places on the route, because the track is not safe enough to drive over at high speed.

This is because there are emerging cracks at several points along the route at so-called structures, such as viaducts and bridges. Trains may run a maximum of 120 kilometers per hour there, reports rail manager ProRail. In one case there is a limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

Due to the speed restriction, intercity trains and international trains are much delayed and it is not possible to continue running according to the timetable. Immediately, two high-speed trains per hour will run on the route instead of the usual four. All intercity trains to Brussels will run, although they will take longer.

According to the NS, the consequences for the timetable in the longer term are not yet known. “But it is clear that there will be an impact.”

ProRail has launched an investigation and is considering measures to increase speed. It is still unknown how long fewer trains will be able to run than usual. The railway manager does not yet dare to make an estimate.

According to NS, problems last far too long

The NS speaks of a “major setback” for travelers. “We hoped that we would soon be able to drive at full speed on the high-speed line again, but instead there are now speed limits,” the carrier said on Thursday.

“The problems with this line last far too long. Thousands of travelers are affected by this, which is really annoying,” says NS boss Wouter Koolmees. “We see that ProRail takes this very seriously and of course safety comes first, but we hope that they resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Traveler association Rover calls it an “unpleasant surprise” that there are immediately fewer trains running. The association is also concerned that it is still unclear how long the speed limits will apply.

“If this is going to take a long time, we have to see what the traveler gets in return.” Rover gives the example of the surcharge that now applies to the Intercity direct between Amsterdam and Rotterdam. This may expire as long as the problems are not resolved. “But that is only compensation,” the association believes.

Speeds have already been reduced at some structures

A limit of 80 kilometers per hour had previously been set at Rijpwetering. There are emerging cracks due to construction errors. At some other points the speed had already been reduced from 300 to 160 kilometers per hour. The maximum has now been further reduced to 120 kilometers per hour.

ProRail expects that the trains will not be able to travel at their usual speed again at the Zuidweg viaduct until 2025. According to the rail manager, major repair work is still required there.

