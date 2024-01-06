Feyenoord will only listen to offers that cannot be rejected for Santi Giménez

#Feyenoord #listen #offers #rejected #Santi #Giménez

The Feyenoord coach indicated that he is not afraid to let the Mexican striker go for a low offer, because they do not have urgent income.

The technician of the FeyenoordArne Slot is aware that Santiago Gimenez He will be the team’s main attraction during the transfer market, which is why he showed his confidence by pointing out that the club will not let the Mexican forward go for little money.

He Feyenoord is in Marbella, Spain, to work towards the second half of the season. The strategist trusts sports director Denis te Kloese and the decision that may be made about the future of ‘Bebote’. “The club still has to earn a lot of money to grow. For taking decisions. “When a club makes an offer that we cannot refuse, I think Dennis te Kloese (Feyenoord general manager) will listen to it,” the strategist told ESPN Netherlands.

The Feyenoord coach warns that they have no urgency to sell the Mexican forward, except for million-dollar offers. Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images

Slot gave a broad commentary on what the future of Gimenez and mentioned that he will seek to defend the permanence of his center forward, who has become the figure of the team since he arrived a year and a half ago to the European team from Blue Cross.

“We also know that finishing second in the Eredivisie (and qualifying for the Champions League) generates a lot of money. What is done with it will always be a consideration. But I’m not afraid of you Gimenez leave for cheap, Te Kloese wouldn’t do that. If someone makes a big offer, I will give my opinion and reasons for rejecting it. But he (the board) will have the freedom to act differently,” commented the helmsman.

Doing business in the winter transfer market appears to be much more difficult, according to Slot. Feyenoord keeps his ears and eyes open if the opportunity to reinforce himself presents itself, but “the bad thing for Feyenoord is that it is as possible as it is impossible to strengthen ourselves.”

Slot explains: “I’m not talking about attracting good players who could strengthen us again in six months, because that has also happened in the last year. Whether it’s Stengs, Hancko, Wieffer or Timber. I can name them all. Players who didn’t immediately have a impact in the first games, and then they turn out to be enormous reinforcements for us. If we want to strengthen ourselves with a player who will strengthen us from day one, he will bring a certain salary level. And that is not yet for Feyenoord”.