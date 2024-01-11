Fez: The presidents of the municipal and prefectural councils prohibited from leaving the national territory

#Fez #presidents #municipal #prefectural #councils #prohibited #leaving #national #territory

Thunderbolt in Fez. The mayor (RNI), Abdeslam Bekkali, and the president of the prefectural council (RNI), Hassan Tazi Chellali, are prohibited from leaving the national territory. This is what the Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Fez decided following a judicial investigation into an alleged squandering of funds from the “Awrach” program.

In this new affair, the two elected officials are suspected of being involved in a network of embezzlement and extortion. Note that the said network is made up of nine individuals, five of whom are being prosecuted while under arrest, and four who are on provisional release. According to the statements of certain individuals arrested as part of this criminal enterprise, the mayor and the president of the Prefectural Council of Fez demanded the recruitment of fictitious employees to associations benefiting from a subsidy from the “Awrach” program.

The charges requested against the accused range from “constitution of a criminal gang”, to “wastefulness of public funds”, including “influence peddling”, “corruption” and “blackmail”. . According to sources close to the case, the presidents of the incriminated associations required casual workers to pay a monthly tribute of 300 DH, directly taken from their salaries.

One of the alleged members of this network had an amount of around 300,000 DH seized. An envelope which constituted the spoils of his extortion operations. In any case, the file on this affair, which is only in its early stages, remains open. Other associations would also be involved in this influence peddling. The current investigation should determine the degree of involvement of all the people suspected (elected officials, associations, or both at the same time).

YSA