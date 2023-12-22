FHM covid warning: More people must get a top-up dose

#FHM #covid #warning #people #topup #dose

More Swedes in the risk group need to be vaccinated with a top-up dose against covid-19 and take the flu vaccine. This is what the Public Health Authority calls for on Wednesday.

It is one message that the authority repeated several times. The regions need to make further efforts to vaccinate more people, according to the authority.

Willingness to vaccinate is high and clinics are busy. Even so, more is required.

– Regarding people over 80 years of age, vaccination coverage against covid is 65 percent. It’s not optimal. We would like it to be up to over 80 percent, says state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslén, who is also a professor of infectious diseases at Sahlgrenska Academy.

Too few elderly people receive a top-up dose

When it comes to people who are 65 years of age or older, just under 60 percent have received their top-up dose so far.

– It is us not really happy with. Age is an extremely important factor and we know that the vaccine has such good protection against serious illness and death. We know that it is beneficial, says Magnus Gisslén.

Director General Karin Tegmark Wisell and state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslén also go out in a debate article in the newspaper Dagens medicin where they write that “responsible actors” need to work to further increase vaccination coverage in the recommended groups.

Refill dose varies between regions

How many in the risk groups have received their top-up dose varies between regions.

– The regions have responsibility for the vaccinations. Some have succeeded better than others. Sending personal invitations to those who need to be vaccinated is a method that has proven to be quite effective, says Magnus Gisslén.

Certain groups, such as people in special housing, are easier to reach, states the state epidemiologist.

– Then there are others risk groups, for example those with home care not as easy to reach. The conditions differ between different regions and municipalities. It varies how the regions have handled this and how successful they have been, he says.

Healthy seniors skip vaccines

The regions also have different conditions, which could be an explanation for the differences, says Magnus Gisslén.

– Maybe it can be easier to get higher coverage in a smaller region.

A recurring concern is also that people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill and dying from covid-19 do not themselves think they belong to the risk groups, according to Magnus Gisslén.

– We have that seen throughout the pandemic, especially in the group who are 65 years of age or older but do not have other illnesses. Age is a clear risk factor, even if you are otherwise healthy, but some have difficulty accepting it.

Is a shared responsibility

As Läkemedelsvärlden previously told, this is the first season that the Public Health Agency has so clearly called on the regions for a coordinated national vaccination campaign. People aged 65 and older and risk groups are offered vaccines against both seasonal flu and covid-19 at the same time.

But what is the Public Health Agency’s responsibility then?

– The regions work very hard on this, they have many activities. It is not a criticism from us but an invitation to continue your work.

– Then it is a shared responsibility. We all want it to be as good as possible. We have regular cooperation meetings with the regions when we discuss these things.

Warns of difficulties in the weekends

The Public Health Authority warns that the infection situation can be tough both during and after the weekends.

– The risk exists too a large spread of infectious agents during the winter. It may happen that we get a long season with both covid-19 and influenza, says Magnus Gisslén.

Right now the spread of covid is at a high level. Between weeks 43 and 49, nearly 21,000 people have been confirmed infected.

But the number reflects not the real spread in society. It is mainly those who need medical or hospital care as well as people in nursing homes and other care recipients who are tested.

Excess mortality in covid

Between week 43 and week 49, 1164 people have died with covid, according to the authority’s latest statistics.

– We have a excess mortality now largely attributable to covid-19. Just over 200 people per week in recent weeks die from covid, says Magnus Gisslén and continues:

– Most are frail elderly who also have underlying diseases. This is why it is so important that these groups take a booster dose of the covid-19 and flu vaccine now.

It is also visible a shift in which covid strains are spreading, both in Sweden and the world.

The omicron variant XBB has had competition from a virus variant known as JN.1.

– JN.1 which increases fast is another omicron variant. And as with other new variants that take over, it has properties that make it spread more easily in the immunological situation we are in right now, says Magnus Gisslén.

– It does not have to mean that we will have a sharp increase in covid-19 in the near future, but it cannot be ruled out. Therefore, it is important that healthcare is prepared for this.

Although JN.1 is more contagious, there is no indication that it causes more severe disease.

– The updated vaccine protects poorly against being infected, but provides good protection against severe illness and death, also for JN.1, says Magnus Gisslén.

There are many infections right now

In addition, a number of other infections abound in society. The spread of the RS virus is escalating, for example, reports the authority.

– It’s very a lot right now, everything from common colds to RIS virus infections and mycoplasma. After the pandemic years when we were more isolated, the resilience is lower, says Magnus Gisslén.

In addition, the flu has hit hard.

The number of confirmed cases of seasonal flu has increased by 80 percent in just one week.

– When the flu strikes, it usually happens quickly and we expect the increase to continue, says Magnus Gisslén.

High burden on healthcare

The EU’s infection control unit ECDC is calling on the countries on Wednesday to ensure that the healthcare system increases its emergency care capacity, the number of intensive care beds and ensure that there are enough trained personnel.

The Public Health Agency also warns because the burden on healthcare can be high.

– There is a significant risk of many people getting flu and covid during the weekends, with more people needing care. Staff are also at risk of falling ill at the same time as staffing is lower due to holidays during the weekends, says Magnus Gisslén.

Be prepared for many cases of illness

It is not only healthcare that is asked to be prepared for many cases of illness, but also other employers. Especially those with socially important activities.

– It is important to have a preparedness, a plan for how to do it. In healthcare, you have preparedness and many employers also have continuity plans, says the state epidemiologist.

According to the Public Health Agency’s analysis, this autumn’s co-vaccination against both covid and influenza is successful.

More than usual have, for example, been vaccinated against influenza.

– But whether the timing of the vaccination campaign is right is too early to say. How long the vaccines protect is different and depends, for example, on age. The protection gradually decreases and the covid vaccine provides good protection for about six months in the very oldest, a slightly shorter time for influenza, says Magnus Gisslén.