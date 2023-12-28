FIANARANTSOA – A university student murdered

This grove located in Vohitsaivo Alakamisy was the scene of the heinous crime

While she was going to join her family to spend the end of year holidays, a student was killed in tragic circumstances. The killers gouged out his eyes and his hair.

A heinous, heartbreaking crime. A student from the University of Andrainjato in Fianarantsoa died in tragic circumstances. The girl’s remains were found in a grove in Vohitsaivo Alakamisy. It was people passing in the area who made the macabre discovery.

Visibly, the victim’s tormentors had tried to hide the body but it was found hours following the murder. Alerted, the local authorities went to the scene to make observations and open an investigation. By carrying out the identification, they concluded that the deceased was studying at the University of Fianarantsoa and that she was going to return to the family home in Andakana Alakamisy to spend holidays there with her relatives when the crime was committed. The university year having ended, she was going to spend the end of year holidays with her family when this sudden death took her away.

The crime was committed in atrocious circumstances. The killers were not content with taking his life but, in the process, committed acts that sent chills down one’s spine. The criminals gouged out the girl’s eyes along with her hair and scalp before they left her lifeless body. Local residents believe that the site of the macabre discovery could well be the scene of the crime itself.

Several authors

The funeral of the young student took place the day before yesterday in the locality of Andakana where she was born. The murder was, moreover, carried out the weekend before Christmas. According to the information gathered, this murder which is beyond comprehension cannot be the work of a single person. The mystery is complete as to the motive for the crime. The signs of atrocity noted on the remains can nevertheless point to a crime of passion. The identities of the authors do not yet seem to have been established until now. Research continues.

