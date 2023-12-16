Fiat 126p Penguin 04. You probably don’t know this little guy. It had a special function

#Fiat #126p #Penguin #dont #guy #special #function

Painting stripes on the road was popular in Europe after World War I, the first lines were prepared in England in 1918.

In Poland, standardized labeling regulations were adopted in 1934 and came into force four years later

In Poland, road markings were painted not only using converted Fiat 126p cars, road workers also used hand-held machines and sets on Żuk cars.

The popular Maluch carried almost everything: a wall unit, canisters of spare fuel, a quarter of a pig or a broom stick. However, there were also more unique loads, such as a machine for painting lines on the road (created in the famous Bosmal research and development center from Bielsko-Biała). To accommodate it, however, the entire car had to be rebuilt, thus creating a rather unique road machine. It even got its own name “Penguin 04” and a less romantic term – road marking device.

“Penguin 04” like Mr. Car



There’s not much left of the regular Toddler in Penguin. To accommodate all the devices, the front fascia, trunk lid and roof had to be removed. The passenger seat and the rear seat were also removed. Even the standard square headlights remained. They were replaced with small round lamps, thanks to which the unique structure was compared to the amphibious vehicle known, among others, from the series about the adventures of “Mr. Car”.

Penguin 04 is equipped with: a painting device, a compressed air tank, a compressor and a paint tank. The entire structure was prepared so that the marking machine operated automatically. The operator’s main task was to lower the sight to guide the guns to the designated line. There was even on-board electronics (programmer) to conduct painting according to one of 26 variants. The Penguin was used to paint stripes from 12 cm to 24 cm wide (possibility of spraying two stripes at the same time) with a scale (from 0.5 m to 8 m).

One striper for the price of three kids



The performance of such a unique vehicle is known. According to GDDKiA data, the striper could be accelerated to 25 km/h. However, it is difficult to expect anyone to move it so quickly while painting. The working speed is only 7 km/h.

Penguin 04 fortunately did not end with just one copy. Bosmal built as many as 20 pieces. The copy, which can be admired in the Road Museum in Szczucin, has serial number 011 and was commissioned by the Municipal Road and Bridge Maintenance Company in Radom. Radom’s MPKDiM paid as much as PLN 5.1 million for it in 1988. At this price, he could have almost three standard Fiat 126p cars (the list price in 1988 was PLN 1.8 million). But without a doubt, none of them would work well as a professional road machine.

Photo: GDDKiA Painting the road. Toddler version “Penguin 04”