Fiat, farewell to the beloved model: orders by the end of January 2024 | The myth disappears

Fiat makes a drastic decision

Fiat has made a historic decision, the most loved model will disappear to make way for the new generations; orders by January 2024.

Fiat has made the history of Italian motoring, and to achieve such convincing results for so long it certainly did not always rely on the winning horse. The Turin car manufacturer has experimented a lot over the yearsalways trying to push the limits of the industry one step further.

So it’s no surprise when bold communications arrive like the latest one issued by the Stellantis group and Fiat. It seems that one of the Fiat branded vehicles that has stood out the most over the years is now close to the pension and will have to make way for the new generations of models arriving in 2024 and subsequent years.

We’re talking about a sales champion and acar loved by families and workers, protagonist of trips and trips in the name of absolute comfort. The supporters of the Turin company initially turned up their noses, but the choice was partly inevitable: it is a combustion car, excluded from future circulation starting from 2035.

The much-loved model will therefore no longer be produced and will slowly disappear from the streets of the Peninsula, leaving behind the memory of a special car. The decision may undoubtedly make many motorists unhappy, but the heirs of this car will be ready to replace it as best they can and will open orders from January 2024. But who are we talking about?

The most comfortable Fiat model of all

One of Fiat’s most spacious and comfortable models leaves us: we are talking about Fiat Doblo, which according to the Stellantis press release will no longer be in production (as will the Fiat Ulysse). However, the two models will not be forgotten, but rather they will not have time to leave the Fiat companies they will be replaced with very modern electric versions.

You understood correctly, Doblò will have a son very soon full electric who will also inherit his name. It’s almost time for orders to open Fiat E-Doblò, which will closely resemble Citroen’s electric e-Berlingo in specification. Same comfort, same spaciousness but a renewed design and many additional features will make E-Doblò unmissable.

Fiat E-Doblò

Everything you need to know about E-Doblò

E-Doblò will mount an electric motor from 136 CV and will have excellent autonomy 320 kilometers in total; the 100 kW battery allows for rapid charging of up to80% in just thirty minutes. All these features make it a much superior version to the first mentioned e-Berlingo.

As regards aesthetics and functionality, E-Doblò will be greatly modernized. The design becomes more pointed and it will change especially in the front mask. The car will finally be equipped with a multimedia system that will hit the mark 10 inch display and a total of 17 driving safety systems. A new life for a historic car from the Turin car manufacturer.

