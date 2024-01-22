Fiat Multipla changes face: the new model costs little more than a Punto and is a super aggressive SUV

#Fiat #Multipla #face #model #costs #Punto #super #aggressive #SUV

The FIAT Multipla seems to be ready to return to the market, with the news leaving customers in suspense.

There are many cars that throughout their history have made the FIAT and many models have caused discussion. However, there is no doubt that one of the most discussed models of all time was the Multiple, one of the most divided cars ever regarding Piedmontese vehicles.

FIAT Multipla, the return (Stellantis Press Media – derapate.it)

The Multipla project began in 1998, the year in which this car was launched on the market as a very compact minivan. It was in fact a vehicle with a length of 399 cm, a width of 187 cm and a height of 167 cm, with its official presentation taking place at the Frankfurt International Motor Show.

It was certainly a very particular car, with the peculiarity that was dictated by a decidedly pronounced front nose and which was formed after having “dug” slightly below the windshield. The first version appeared on the world market with a 1600 displacement 4-cylinder engine which was able to deliver a maximum of 103 cavalli.

In this way it allowed it to reach a peak speed of 170 km/h, with consumption of 11.6 km per liter. Numbers that also led it to give life to a second generation of Multiple, with the project running from 2004 to 2010, before leaving the market forever. Nothing is official yet Stellar, but it seems that something could move in the future around this model.

FIAT Multipla: will it return in 2025?

For the moment there are no confirmations for a possible return of the FIAT Multipla on the market, but there are many designers from all over the world who manage to take inspiration from this car to try to imagine what the variant in question would be like in the future. This is a render designed by Car-Motorcycle, with the French channel having imagined this car for 2025.

It would be a very different version compared to the one that had made itself known in the past, above all due to the fact that we would no longer be dealing with a minivan, but rather a B-segment SUV. From certain points of view it could be a really very similar to C3 Aircross from the Citroen, ensuring that everything remains in the family in the Stellantis Group.

We would be faced with a completely electric vehicle, but we know that at the moment these cars must also be accompanied by a hybrid variant. In fact, at the moment it is difficult to think that the relaunch of the Multipla can only take place by focusing on a zero-impact engine.

That there will be a new Multipla, however, is certain, considering how the Stellantis Group announced its production in the Moroccan plant in Rabat. It will undoubtedly be a model that will have a very accessible market cost, in fact there is talk of a possible value of around 24 thousand Euros. For now we are only talking about possible new features and there will still be many aspects to take into consideration, but the new features from FIAT are a welcome return to the past.