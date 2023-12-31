Fiat Multipla, the design of the old model has nothing to do with it | It was not appreciated for another reason

#Fiat #Multipla #design #model #appreciated #reason

Once upon a time there were – but in reality there still are – categories of cars that were seen as a decidedly attractive prospect of the future, specific for a certain type of target audience but, generally, pleasant for most.

We’re talking about auto a six seats, a sort of project that, in some ways, remained a bit muted, as often happens to so-called ‘misunderstood’ that they find themselves having to deal with, perhaps historical phases not auspicious.

The main of the cars that can represent this category of vehicles, whose premises were formidable, without a doubt it is the Fiat Multipla: a car whose type of structure it hinted at something only concretized in part.

Now that the Multiple, rethought by Fiat, It boasts a structure, in fact, and a design line that differs significantly from the old model decisive, one wonders: what did it happen at the time? Why didn’t these cars ‘pull’?

Of course, everything always depends on proportionate numbers to expectations, investments and the dimensions of the project intentions: then the subjectivity from the people, between those who appreciated it anyway, and those who didn’t.

Six-seater car, what happened

What could the real reason be, however? The six-seater cars represented an epochal choice in some ways, which could have worked more, or less, but whose process Of genesis resides right in needs Of market. The demand for minivans, and for new models within the segment, led to minivan, and at 6 seater car, who had no way to remodel themselves even with generational changes, probably because the emergence of a model like the SUV he uncovered all the expectations, conveying the lord of the market in that direction.

Among the factors that may have contributed, perhaps, the presence of 3 plus 3: the three passengers in the front row reduces mobility, perhaps, and comfort inside the passenger compartment.

Six-seater cars and SUVs, the differences

Especially for those who drive, which requires a lot of space for its maneuvers. Practicality could also pay a certain price, if you think about it descended.

Who is in the center, for example DESCEND, has to move the other passenger, and this reduces the sense of comfort and convenience for some clients. The same variability in the management of SUV internal stations has made the future of those even more complicated cars. In fact, if you think about the SUV da 5 o 7 posti, in their management in a row, i.e. two, plus three plus two, then one notices how practical it is different