Fiat Panda, the price of the small car loved by Italians collapses: now you pay very little for it, but you have to hurry

The Fiat Panda is an Italian icon, and is now on sale at a very reduced price. Here’s how much this little gem will be yours.

The Italians’ favorite car is without a doubt the Fiat Panda, and it’s not us who say it, but the statistics. Even in 2023, in fact, this city car is about to be voted best-selling car, and once again, the gap placed on the opponents is embarrassing. No one can keep up with him, and it will be very interesting to see what happens from 2024, when a completely new one arrives on the market. Fiat (derapate.it)

The current Fiat Panda will still remain in production until 2026 and will be called Pandina, to distinguish it from the new model, which will be a B-segment SUV, announced some time ago and that it will be an electric B-segment SUV, although the Turin company will also produce the thermal petrol version. However, let’s now take a look at a truly unique opportunity that can end up in your hands.

Fiat, here’s how much the Panda costs in this offer

Nowadays, used cars are very popular, allowing customers to save a lot during the purchase phase. On the website “Autohero.com“, an offer has appeared that we couldn’t help but report to you, and it concerns the Fiat Panda we all know. The Panda in question is on sale for just 6,749 euros, which can be financed in convenient installments of 150 euros per month. In particular, it is version 1.2 Easy, and it is truly an excellent compromise.

Fiat Panda on promotion (Autohero.com) – Derapate.it

Its first registration took place on February 27, 2015, and during its career it covered 105,766 km. We certainly can’t talk about a new car, but it must be said that this type of engine can travel much longer distances, so, when it comes to reliability, you can be more than calm. The gearbox is manual and the engine is powered by petrol, with 70 horsepower, equal to 51 kW.

Over the course of these almost 9 years, it has had 5 different owners, and now the next one could really be you. The emissions class is Euro 6b, and considering that it is a petrol engine, you should not have any problems regarding circulation in large cities, even if it is not the version equipped with the hybrid system. The displacement is 1,242 cc., with the engine reported as the original one, with front-wheel drive. It is said that this Fiat Panda had an accident and has been repaired, something to always take into account when purchasing a used car. The last maintenance took place on November 10th, with the inspection valid until February 1st 2025.

In essence, it is a real deal, which you will have to be good at not missing. A used car nowadays can also be very expensive, while this Panda costs less than half of the original product. At this point, it will be up to you to think about it as best you can and understand if and how much it can do for you, but at a price of this type there will be a great struggle to get it.