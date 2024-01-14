Fiat, this model looks like a Porsche: the incredible breakthrough of the Turin company

#Fiat #model #Porsche #incredible #breakthrough #Turin #company

The FIAT logo – depositphotos.com – autoruote4x4.com

Always an Italian excellence, FIAT amazes with a timeless model: it’s worth a lot, that’s what it is.

The history of Fiat it has been the symbol of Italian automotive production for years, of which it is undoubtedly the most famous brand not only in Italy, but also outside national borders. His foundationwhich occurred in 1899 BC Torinohas forever changed the industry in our country and around the world.

Today Fiat is part of the large group of Stellarbut over the years it has become the largest Italian industrial group, for many years and also currently the largest European manufacturer and third in the world. Always appreciated for its small cars and city cars, throughout its history it has also stood out for the great inventiveness with which it approached the construction of cars that were different from the usual.

Today we present to you one of these, which has become over the years one of the company’s most iconic models Turin. We are talking about a car with a sporting soul, a real object of desire for millions of classic car enthusiasts, who in fact are willing to spend a fortune to get your hands on a car like this.

The Fiat that looks like a Porsche: here’s the photo

We’re talking about Fiat V8a coupé with a sporting soul, an incredible specimen due to its rarity: in fact, only 114 units were produced between 1952 and 1954. It is the only one from the Turin company to have a 105 HP 2-litre V8 engine, for a maximum speed of around 190 kilometers per hour.

Now, one of these models will be sold at auction: we’re talking about a car registered in 1954 in Turin and then landed in Spain. It is distinguished by a large air intake on the bonnet and sides and a double bubble roof, a real gem that enthusiasts admire and desire.

A model of Fiat 8V on the street – depositphotos.com – autoruote4x4.com

The Fiat V8, a car awarded as the most elegant, is now up for auction

As we were saying, among the objects of desire of historic car enthusiasts there is also this splendid Fiat V8, a car whose luxury and sportiness recalls the best examples of another iconic brand, the Porsche. The model we are talking about from Spain then ended up in the United States, and then returned to our country.

In fact, in 2009 it was restored, and recently it was elected as the most elegant in a course at Villa d’Este, also participating in the One thousand miles from 2010 to 2012. The price can only be incredible: it is between 2.7 and 3.2 million euros.

Continue Reading