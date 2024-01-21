FIAT will stop manufacturing the electric 500 due to lack of demand

#FIAT #stop #manufacturing #electric #due #lack #demand

FIAT shared that it will temporarily stop manufacturing the electric 500. This is not the first model whose production we see interrupted.

FIAT announced that, due to the drop in demand, it will stop manufacturing the urban tram between February 12th and March 3rd. This interruption will directly affect the contract of 2250 workers at the Mirafiori factory in Turin.

According to an Italian union, this is partly because customers are postponing their purchases while awaiting new state aid.

Known commercially as 500e, the electric FIAT 500 is not achieving the commercial success that was expected. At the end of last year, in fact, the Stellantis group had decided to interrupt its production for two weeks due to stagnant sales. This time, the case appears to be worse.

With the production of more than 90 thousand units scheduled for 2023, FIAT manufactured only 77 thousand.

Still, the company believes that the current downward trend will be offset by the recent launch of the 500e in the United States. It should be noted, however, that the North American public is not usually a fan of such small cars.

For some, the drop in demand for the 500e is due to the arrival of the 600e, a larger, more capable and more practical model. This, without being substantially more expensive than its younger brother.

The 500e’s situation could get even worse this year with the arrival of the electric Panda.