Fico, who plows the arms supply to Ukraine in unity with Orbán, ensures the smoothness of Slovak arms exports to Ukraine in the law

#Fico #plows #arms #supply #Ukraine #unity #Orbán #ensures #smoothness #Slovak #arms #exports #Ukraine #law

While there is a huge agreement between Robert Fico and Viktor Orbán that arms shipments to Ukraine are only good for prolonging war and suffering, the Slovak Prime Minister, who came to power after the early elections in Slovakia in the fall, legally ensures the well-oiled operation of arms exports to Ukraine during his party.

Politico’s report reporting on the process reports that the Slovak parliament has adopted the second reading of the amendment to the law, with which the licensing of arms exports by Slovak companies is transferred from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Slovak Information Service to the Ministry of War. The law was previously vetoed by President Zuzana Čaputová, citing insufficient oversight by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the newspaper’s article published on Tuesday, the relocation of the supervision of arms exports indicates the intention to continue Ukrainian arms exports, as the Ministry of Defense is one of the owners of the ammunition factory ZVS Holding, which after its 2022 revenue of 40 million euros – primarily thanks to deliveries to Ukraine – last year it can already be expected to register an income of 80 million euros. The Fico government is likely to come under serious pressure from the co-owner of ZVS Holding, Jaroslav Strnad, who has other profitable interests in the arms industry.

The opposition sharply criticized the relocation of the issuance of export licenses, as they believe that in the future the Ministry of Defense, which has a commercial interest in the sector, will become the sector’s inspector and can stifle competing companies with its veto.

According to NATO officials, Slovakia essentially got rid of its entire stockpile of weapons inherited from Czechoslovakia with military aid of a total value of 671 million dollars provided until Fico came to power, so the focus in the future may shift to arms exports, which promise huge income for the government and its business partners.

As we reported, on Tuesday Robert Fico, who was visiting Budapest, called Orbán’s fight in the European Council for the part of the budget revision, which would give Ukraine 50 billion euros over the next four years, a “legitimate fight”. The Slovak Prime Minister came out sharply against the support to be paid by the EU to Ukraine in 2024:

Let’s call a spade a spade! We pour 50 billion there, we give weapons, but that doesn’t solve anything!

In the meantime, according to the article cited by Politico, Fico is no longer sounding combative in EU circles, and in addition, at the EU summit in December, he did not side with the Hungarian prime minister either in the matter of the initiation of Ukraine’s accession negotiations or the addition of Ukrainian subsidies to the EU budget.