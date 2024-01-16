Fic’s friend Kajetán Kicura can get away with the condition. After the government amendment, they would have to unblock part of his property – Správy

#Fics #friend #Kajetán #Kicura #condition #government #amendment #unblock #part #property #Správy

The former head of material reserves, Kajetán Kicura, was surprised by hoodlums in his own house in April 2020, he opened the door to them in only a bathrobe and rubber slippers. A few days before, he was dismissed by the Matovič government for strange purchases of protective equipment at the beginning of the corona crisis. A few days after the raid, he ended up in custody for a year and a half. The former judge and high-ranking civil servant is still accused in several economic criminal cases.

When he applied for the position of judge at the Constitutional Court in 2019, he declared at a hearing in front of deputies: “I consider Docent Robert Fico my friend.” He added that he respected him immensely for what he had accomplished in life. When he ended up in custody a year later, Fico publicly defended him and claimed in videos that Kicura was behind bars for no reason.

Today, the former nominee of Smer Kicura has even more reason to “respect the Prime Minister immensely”. The reduction of criminal rates, which the coalition wants to enforce in a shortened legislative procedure and without expert discussion, will, if approved, significantly help this accused friend of Fic. If he were to be found guilty, he could avoid prison under the new rules and get off with only probation. In addition, the prosecutor’s office will have to unblock his seized real estate from the first day the criminal amendment comes into force.

Four cases

Former civil servant Kicura faces at least four charges. The investigators are convinced that he accepted bribes for the sale of warehouses of state material reserves, while the other party was supposed to pay him the money in the form of repayment of a fictitious loan.

The second case is related to the purchase of rescue tanks and mobile bridges for a total of more than 16 million euros. Kičura was supposed to receive bribes in the form of apartments in Bratislava, which were transferred to his son.

The third case concerns the purchase of medical equipment during the covid pandemic. The prosecuted Kičura and other people allegedly adjusted the conditions so that the competition for the supply of products was won by pre-agreed companies. These were purchases worth more than five million euros.

The fourth case, the so-called Pompeii, was added to Kičura in 2022. In this case, the police are investigating manipulations in the public procurement of construction contracts for material reserves under the leadership of the nominee of Smer Kičura. They calculated the bribes at more than 770,000 euros.

Kajetán Kicura has denied from the beginning that he committed any illegal act and feels innocent.

Instead of ten years probation

According to the current rules, the former nominee of Smer now faces at least ten years behind bars. In the mentioned cases, two acts are classified as particularly serious crimes. In them, they attribute to Kičur that he accepted a bribe, or breached obligations in the management of other people’s property, which in both cases should have caused large-scale damage.

Today, large-scale damage starts at 133,000 euros. However, if the amendment to the penal codes is passed, the initial situation of Kičura will be significantly improved, so to speak. The threshold for large-scale damage will rise to at least EUR 700,000. The strictest rate would therefore no longer apply to him, and he would now face only a sentence of three to eight years behind bars. If the court were to decide on his guilt, given the mentioned low minimum rate (three years), he could only get away with a conditional sentence.

If the proposed government amendment, which the opposition refers to as a pro-mafia package, were to pass, there would also be a change in Kičura’s situation regarding his property. Apparently, the prosecutor’s office would have to unblock at least part of the property that is now seized. This would apply, for example, to the family house in Čadec, which he co-owns with his wife. As we have already mentioned, Kicura would not be prosecuted for a particularly serious crime, but for a milder act in which the property cannot be secured.

However, Kicura also has his accounts and investment gold blocked – a total of five kilograms of gold bars, which are worth roughly 250,000 euros. Even after the change in the law, he probably wouldn’t have gotten to the accounts or the gold so soon. They were secured according to different rules than the house.

The current version of the Criminal Code:

§ 329/1,2,3 – accepting a bribe, if according to the 3rd paragraph – the rate is 10-15 years

Novel:

would cause a change in legal qualification from the 3rd paragraph to the 2nd paragraph and a reduction of the rate to 3 – 8 years (possible condition)

The current version of the Criminal Code:

§ 237/1,4a, violation of obligations in property management – rate of 10-15 years

Novel:

reduction to 3 – 8 years

The current version of the Criminal Code:

§ 233/1a,b,4a legalization of income from TČ – rate 7 – 12 years

Novel:

reduction to 2 – 8 years

The current version of the Criminal Code:

§ 266/1,2c,d,3a, – machinations connected with corruption – rate of 7 – 12 years

Novel:

reduction to 3 – 10 years

Apartments for my son

Kajetán Kicura does not officially own a significant amount of property that is somehow related to him. Its real owners are Kičura’s children. In this way, in 2020, one of the first cases surrounding a hitherto inconspicuous official arose. After the outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020, the attention of journalists and the public was focused precisely on state material reserves. They announced that their warehouses were empty and that they had to order medical supplies such as masks, gloves and coats from abroad. The prices of these products were high at the time of huge demand. He bought the whole world and long before us. Strange accelerated purchases began on material reserves, and attention was drawn not only to the price, but also to the supplier companies. The new government dismissed Kicura.

It was at that time that journalists noticed other strange purchases. This time it was not about state business, but in the Kičur family. At the time, the only 20-year-old son of Smer nominee Krištof Kajetán Kičura bought two apartments in the center of Bratislava. One was 53 square meters, the other 65 square meters. The Kicura family paid 200,000 euros for them. According to experts’ estimates at the time, it was below the price, on the market they would be worth twice as much.

The Kičur family bought these properties from a certain Ján Heček, about whom the public did not know too much until then. “Mr. Hečko couldn’t sell the apartments for two years, he wanted to sell them when I bought them, so we agreed on these conditions,” Kičura revealed to the press at the time. They bought the apartments in installments from family savings, but no encumbrance was recorded in the cadastre. Kicura’s father Rudolf also had an apartment in the same apartment building.

As it turned out later, Heček’s wife Eva worked in the State Material Reserves Administration, she headed the Brodnianka plant in Kysucky Nové Mesto. In 2022, the police accused her together with Kičur in the so-called the case of Pompeii. Hečko took his own life in May 2020.

Twenty-something Krištof Kičura also owns a cottage with a plot of land in Devín with a view of the river. In the meantime, he came to another apartment in the same apartment building in the city center, where he already owns two properties. After the death of Rudolf Kičura (the father of the former official), the granddaughter and grandson and his wife inherited the property. The prosecuted official was left out of the inheritance proceedings at the apartment.

