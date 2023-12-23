Fidelidade approves entry of Luz Saúde on the Lisbon Stock Exchange

#Fidelidade #approves #entry #Luz #Saúde #Lisbon #Stock #Exchange

Fidelidade approved the plans to move forward with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Luz Saúde. In other words, the private healthcare group almost has the green light to enter the Lisbon Stock Exchange.

According to the newspaper “Eco”, which cites an official Fidelidade source, “all points of the general meeting were approved”.

The IPO operation could move forward next year and should value the company above one billion euros. For now, it is still too early to know when the healthcare group will debut on the Lisbon Stock Exchange.

According to the publication, the meeting’s topics included an increase of up to 20% in capital, reserved for new institutional shareholders who will be selected to participate in the offering of shares held by Fidelidade. It is important to remember that the insurance company holds 99.85% of the company’s capital.

Fidelidade is expected to sell between 30% and 45% of Luz Saúde’s capital, thus raising the valuation to more than one billion.

It should be remembered that the private group left the Lisbon Stock Exchange in 2018.