FIFA published a list of 961 teams that cannot register players and 3 Peruvian clubs appear | Sports

FIFA also sanctioned Emelec, the club that announced the arrival of Corozo from Sporting Cristal. Photo: LR composition / GLR file

The platform of FIFA Registration Bans has brought bad news for three Peruvian clubs: Sport Rosario, Sport Chavelines and Carlos Mannuci. Both teams are part of the list of 961 teams that are prohibited from registering players.

It should be noted that the body that governs world football created a free access database with the aim of “promoting transparency.” Tool that is available on FIFA.com and that serves as the governing body for all clubs in the world. Through this system, it is possible to know in real time which entities have been punished by the judicial bodies of FIFA or the Football Court.

“FIFA presents a digital platform that offers information on the clubs that have been prohibited from registering new players. This resource is part of the entity’s efforts to promote transparency and provide all information in relation to the activities of its judicial bodies,” it can be read on the official FIFA website.

Peruvian clubs that cannot register players

This long list includes paintings from different parts of the world. In the Peruvian case, Sport Rosario, Sport Chavelines and Carlos Mannucci are the teams in our country that cannot register any footballer.

Peruvian teams that cannot register players. Photo: FIFA.

Let us remember that Sport Rosario de Huaraz had the opportunity to play in the first division of Peruvian soccer during the 2017 season. They even managed to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. However, his odyssey was short-lived.

On the other hand, Sport Chavelines has been a club that has participated in lower divisions. Pacasmayo’s team played in League 2 for 3 seasons, but after a poor performance, they ended up in the Peru Cup.

The FIFA sanction that could harm former Sporting Cristal player

Two Ecuadorian teams are experiencing a similar situation: LDU Quito and Emelec. Precisely, the latter signed Washington Corozo in the current transfer market, a former footballer who passed through Sporting Cristal.

However, FIFA sanctioned both squads without being able to register players for 3 markets. In this sense, the incorporation of the 25-year-old winger would be in danger and he would be left without playing in 2024.