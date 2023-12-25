FIFA threatens to exclude Brazil from international tournaments at national team and club level | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#FIFA #threatens #exclude #Brazil #international #tournaments #national #team #club #level #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

Neither FIFA nor Conmebol tolerate state interference in the management of their member associations and will not hesitate to disaffiliate Brazil from all its competitions if Ednaldo Rodrigues is not reinstated as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), sources from the South American organization to the AFP.

“The regulations are clear and forceful. “Under no circumstances is the intervention of external forces allowed in the matters that concern its associates,” said the source, who preferred to remain anonymous after clarifying that these issues “are only aired through resolutions and not mere opinions of their associates.” managers.”

A court in Rio de Janeiro dismissed Ednaldo Rodrigues on December 7 and appointed José Perdiz as interim president of the CBF to organize new elections in the governing body of Brazilian football.

FIFA and Conmebol announced the sending of a mission to Rio de Janeiro to understand the crisis starting January 8, the date of restart of the administrative activities of the South American leadership after the end of the year break.

The purpose of the mission will be to examine the situation and find a solution based on the regulations of both the CBF, Conmebol and FIFA.

“FIFA and Conmebol wish to strongly insist that, before this mission takes place, no decision is made that affects the CBF, including elections or electoral appointments. If this is not respected, FIFA will have no option but to refer the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which may also include a suspension,” a letter sent to the CBF stated.

“In this regard, and for the sake of order, we would also like to point out that if the CBF is ultimately suspended by the relevant FIFA body, it would lose all its membership rights with immediate effect until the suspension is lifted by FIFA. This would also mean that (Brazilian) representative and club teams would no longer be able to participate in any international competition while it is suspended,” he warned.

The letter was sent jointly on December 24 by Kenny Jean-Marie, from FIFA, and Monserrat Jiménez Granda, from Conmebol, as reported by the Brazilian media UOL.

