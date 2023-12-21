Fifteen people died and several dozen were injured in a shooting at a university in Prague, the shooter jumped from the roof

#Fifteen #people #died #dozen #injured #shooting #university #Prague #shooter #jumped #roof

“At least 15 people were killed and at least 24 were injured,” police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting.

“Based on the initial information available, we can confirm that there are dead and injured people at the scene,” Czech police said on the X social network.

The violence prompted a frantic evacuation of the historic city centre, a massive police response and warnings to stay indoors.

The shooting took place at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, which is close to major tourist attractions such as the 14th-century Charles Bridge.

The shooter is dead

Shortly after the shooting, police announced that the gunman had been neutralized.

“The shooter has been eliminated!!! At the moment, the building is being evacuated, there are several dead and dozens of injured at the scene,” the police wrote to X.

Czech police said the suspect was killed. Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said the shooter jumped from the roof of the building and died. According to primary data, he was a 24-year-old history student. He had a rifle with a telescopic sight.

He reportedly shouted that he had shot his father and was now going to kill others, Czech radio journalist Ondra Soukup said in a tweet. The suspect not only fired inside the faculty, but also fired at passers-by from the roof.

The violence in the center of the Czech capital sparked mass panic, with police taking active action and warning people to stay at home.

/Scanpix photo/Police officer outside Charles University in Prague

Czech media reported that there was a shooting at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts. Faculty and students were ordered to lock down while police attended. The building was later evacuated.

A student chat site on the network reports that 4 people were killed and 20 injured in the building. Among the injured are people who fell from the building from the 3rd and 4th floor. The pictures show terrified people crouching on the ledge of the roof.

Czech Radio reported a short time later that 10 people had been killed in total, with dozens more injured to varying degrees.

Private Nova TV reported that the incident involved an explosion in a building in Prague’s historic center and that the shooter was on its roof, targeting people.

Pavel Nedoma, director of the Rudolfinum gallery next to the faculty, told Czech public television that he saw a person shooting a pistol through the window.

Interior Minister Vitas Rakušan told public Czech television that “no other shooter has been confirmed” and urged people to follow police instructions.

He also urged residents who know more about the attack to cooperate with the police.

Police cordoned off the area and asked people living nearby to stay indoors. Traffic restrictions have been introduced in the vicinity of the university.

Dramatic testimonies

Sergei Medvedev, one of the professors at Charles University, wrote on Facebook that he witnessed the incident.

“It’s hard to believe, but shots are echoing in quiet Prague. I was giving a lecture at the university, when shots were heard in the building, the glass shook, – writes S. Medvedev. “Then a lot of shots were heard, special forces ran into the auditorium and checked the room.”

“The students and I used to barricade ourselves in the auditorium,” writes S. Medvedev.

Another witness, British-Australian Prague resident Targ Peishens, whose apartment adjoins the university, told the BBC that he first heard multiple gunshots.

“I looked over the balcony and saw the police coming, they were trying to arrest the people who were running to the scene,” he said.

Later, S. Medvedev told “Real Time” television:

“All the students that were with me are safe, we are out. We were on the third floor and the shooting, I understand, was on the fourth floor. The stairs were splattered with blood, not all of them, but quite a bit of blood, and there were bloody footprints. And on the first and second floors, I think, there were stretchers, some even with bodies. We waited. We were in the audience for more than an hour from the start of the shooting.”

Telegram channel in Russian

In the wake of the shooting, Czech websites have been talking about a Telegram channel believed to belong to the shooter.

In it, the author writes in Russian that he was inspired by 2021. the attacks on Russia by students at the Kazan gymnasium, in which nine people were killed, and in 2023 the Briansk school attacks, where two people were killed, including the attacker (“she didn’t kill much,” said one report).

The authenticity of the recordings has not been confirmed, but one of the recordings is believed to have been made after the alleged shooter was already dead. How he could know Russian – it is not clear, the records do not look like automatic translation.

Czech police chief Martin Vondrasek said the attacker was inspired by “a similar attack in Russia recently”. The Interior Ministry said the attack was not terrorism-related. The suspect purchased the weapon legally.

Politicians are shocked

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he had already canceled all scheduled events he was attending and left for Prague due to the “tragic events”.

Czech President Petr Pavel said he was shocked by the incident.

“I am shocked by the events (…) I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the shooting,” the president said on the X network, as he wrapped up a two-day visit to France on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned this case of violence.

Similar attacks

Thursday’s shooting was the worst since the country became independent in 1993.

Although mass gun violence is uncommon in the Czech Republic, several similar incidents have rocked the country in recent years.

In 2015, a 63-year-old man shot dead seven men and a woman in a restaurant in the southeastern city of Uhersky Brod, before killing himself.

In 2019, a man killed six people in the waiting room of a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, and a few days later another person died from his injuries.