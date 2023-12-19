Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke is getting married to tour manager | Backbiting

#Harmony #singer #Ally #Brooke #married #tour #manager #Backbiting

Dec 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM Update: 4 hours ago

Ally Brooke is getting married. The singer of girl band Fifth Harmony was proposed to by her boyfriend Will Bracey on Monday evening.

“It’s great, absolutely great,” says the thirty-year-old singer People about the proposal in a gallery in New York. “I had no idea. I was completely surprised.”

The couple met in 2015 when Bracey became Fifth Harmony’s tour manager. Shortly afterwards they started a relationship.

The girl group Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012 after the singers auditioned separately for the American version of X Factor. The group scored hits in the Netherlands with Worth It, All In My Head (Flex) in Work From Home.

Camila Cabello left the group in 2016. The remaining members split indefinitely in 2018 to pursue their solo careers.

