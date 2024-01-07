Figeac. Show: Difficult to be a father today

#Figeac #Show #Difficult #father #today

Sunday, January 14 at 4 p.m. at the Charles Boyer cinema, the cultural services of the Astrolabe are offering “The Battlefield” presented by the company Pony Productions. A tense family story.

This show, based on the novel by Jérôme Colin, tells the drama of a father facing his teenage son, in a losing battle. No longer able to even count on the unity of his couple in crisis, the father tries to resist the onslaught of these headwinds, so as not to go into a tailspin. But the dams built around the family begin to crack, leaving the father in total disarray.

It’s the story of an ordinary couple, where the 15-year-old son is angry with the whole world, and more particularly with the school, with his father, with his more nuanced mother, with his little sister, in short. to all those on his path who are not going in the same direction.

In this general upheaval, the family home quickly becomes too cramped. The father then isolates himself in the toilet to think about his life, his relationship, but also about society, which carries a lot of violence.

With a Thierry Hellin, dazzling in his role as an overwhelmed father, and totally disillusioned. Duration: 1 hour 25 minutes. From 14 years old. Price: €13 & €9.