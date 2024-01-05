FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION – Illicit assets returned to the Treasury

ARAI seizes 6.2 billion ariary in 2023

A special account for the allocation of funds corresponding to illicit assets was created at the Public Treasury. Another step taken in optimizing the process of recovering illicit assets.

The mechanisms for recovering illicit assets are taking shape brick by brick. This is how the creation of a special allocation account for funds recovered from illicit assets in the Public Treasury can result. An account which will be used, among other things, to return to the State the value of the goods seized following their confiscation by the Illicit Assets Recovery Agency (ARAI) and which is also attributed to its name. This is a “Special Treasury Account” through which funds resulting from the seizure of ill-gotten assets will be paid.

Indeed, following Ordinance No. 2019-015 relating to the recovery of illicit assets, in article 29, it is specified that “The funds recovered by the agency are paid into a specific Treasury account opened in the name of the ‘Recovering agency.”. It is therefore a logical continuation of the fight against corruption and the recovery of illicit assets which continues to gain in intensity. As Aimé Rasoloharimanana, Director General of ARAI, explains, “Our supervisory ministry, that of Economy and Finance as well as the agency had to proceed with the creation of this particular account at the Public Treasury following the order relating to the creation of the ARAI in view of the progress of the work to recover illicit assets, in particular the seizures of real estate, the freezing of bank accounts and even auctions,” he said yesterday.

Auction

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, it will be the general budget of the State which will benefit from the large part of each payment made within this account (90% if we rely on the details of this department). These explanations are also supported by the CEO of ARAI: “As an anti-corruption body, our task is to recover and return to the State property that is designated or determined to be illicit assets. , as well as their value if a verdict is reached by the courts and there is an auction. It is the State which then has the money paid to the Public Treasury to finance this or that development project or the financing needs in the socio-economic aspects,” he explains.

Speaking of auctions, the ARAI carried out in mid-December the first public auction of part of the property it had seized, which made it possible to recover a value of 388,150,000 ariary which will be directly paid to the Public treasure if we are to believe the explanations provided by the number one of the ARAI. “When property is definitively confiscated and the verdict sheds light on the guilt of the defendants, the confiscated assets can then be returned to the State. It is only after a public auction that the value recovered by the agency is paid to the Public Treasury via the private account. For frozen bank assets, for example, this liquidity can be paid to the Treasury as soon as the confiscation decision comes into effect,” explains Aimé Rasoloharimanana.

Itamara Randriamamonjy