Fight against corruption: more than 26 million seized in Huíla

As part of the Strategic Plan to Prevent and Combat Corruption underway in the country, the Attorney General’s Office seized a total of twenty-six million 343 thousand kwanzas in the province of Huíla, from 2020 to November of the current year.

The information was released this Tuesday, 12th, in the city of Lubango, by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic in Huíla, Celma da Silva, stating that the year 2023 saw the largest seizure with 17 million kwanzas, followed by 2021 with eight million 259 thousand kwanzas and 2022 with one million kwanzas.

During the period under analysis, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, 38 cases were charged and sent to court, with 98 defendants and another 119 are under investigation.

Celma da Silva, declared that the emphasis is on crimes of abuse of power, abuse of trust, embezzlement, undue receipt of benefits, active and passive corruption of officials, influence peddling, economic participation in business, falsification of documents and criminal association .