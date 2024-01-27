FIGHT AGAINST FRAUD – Repatriation of currencies brought back to the table

A recurrent issue. Harmful to the national economy. The non-repatriation of currencies was, once again, mentioned by Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison, Minister of Economy and Finance. It was yesterday on the sidelines of the inauguration of Smart scanning of customs at the Port of Toamasina. “For the hundred days defined by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina, our department is proposing numerous projects. But the main thing will be the fight against currency repatriation fraud. External Finance, where we have started the Gemba walk approach (going to where things are happening) will take care of it.”

To measure the importance of traffic, in foreign currencies, this same minister, in an interview granted to Express de Madagascar, published on Thursday October 7, 2021, revealed that “To date, the repatriations of currencies due amount to 2,206 billion ariary, or approximately $566 million. Which automatically weighs on the value of the ariary. The non-transfer of currencies resulting from these exports to the MID is another cause of this loss of value of the ariary. Remember that Order No. 13371 of June 28, 2016 requires the transfer of 70% of export revenues on the foreign exchange market within thirty days under penalty of sanctions. Which is not done by the holders of the currencies. I would like to point out that today, 391 million currencies are held in bank accounts and not transferred to the MID. Such restraint has a considerable impact on the value of the ariary.”

On a completely different subject, she announced that “the budget to build the expressway between the Port of Toamasina and the RN2 has already been completed. The Syno Hydro company is already on site with its machines.” It remains to manage the reaction of local residents affected by this 9.5 kilometer slip road with a width of 22 meters. A concern raised by Nantenaina Rakotonirina, mayor of the urban commune of Toamasina. He knows… the song.

Eric Ranjalahy