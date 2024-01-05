FIGHT AGAINST ILLICIT EMPLOYMENT

Ten trucks and two mechanical shovels have been impounded for a week. The Authority for Flood Protection of the Antananarivo Plain (Apipa) confiscated them. They were caught red-handed doing embankment work. The Director General of Apipa, Tojo Andritiana Rafidimanantsoa, ​​says that the embankment work has already stopped. “The illegal embankments were beginning to be controlled, because we located them,” he continues. And yet, just yesterday, backfilling work was seen in the commune of Ambohimangakely, along the RN2. And during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, trucks continued to transport embankment, from the RN2 to the By Pass.

The CEO of Apipa admits that the fight against illegal embankments is difficult. Apipa would lack means and human resources. It only has two land use planning police, backfills for fines and work stoppages. These agents would carry out raids night and day, and even on public holidays.

Collaboration

Meanwhile, trucks transporting the fill continue to make several trips between the land and the fill recovery zone, particularly at night, without being stopped. The Director General of Apipa asks for everyone’s collaboration to stop these offenses. The decree prohibiting and suspending all embankment works in the perimeter of Grand Tana, in February 2022, has also ordered several ministries to execute this decree. Municipalities also have responsibilities in this fight. They are, above all, responsible for ensuring the systematic control and verification of all illegal embankment work. Since then, no one has been sanctioned. The promoters continued in full view of everyone.

Miangalya Ralitera

