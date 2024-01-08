FIGHT AGAINST RAPE – The penal code reform project under study

Norotiana Salohy Randrianarisoa, DGAJER at the Ministry of Justice.

Criminal law provisions regarding rape may soon change. The Ministry of Justice has started work on the draft reform of the penal code.

Towards harsher penalties for perpetrators of rape. The project to revise the criminal code on rape begins. “This reform is already being studied and developed by the Ministry of Justice. Once this work is completed, the project will be presented to the adoption authorities to be able to put it into force,” declares Norotiana Salohy Randrianarisoa, Director General of Judicial Affairs, Studies and Reforms at the Ministry of Justice, this week last.

This reform will certainly take into account the instructions of the Head of State, Andry Nirina Rajoelina, who announced drastic sanctions against people found guilty of child rape, during his speech on December 31. He spoke, in particular, of life imprisonment, banishment and chemical castration. Measures which should stem this phenomenon which is becoming more and more widespread in the community.

Cases of rape and incestuous rape have hit the headlines in recent months. In December, a man is suspected of having raped his 2-year-old niece, in the Atsinanana region, he is in prison.

Draconian measures

In October, a father in Farafangana was accused of raping his own daughter and was imprisoned. A teenager has been languishing in prison in Antanimora since November on suspicion of child rape. A 38-year-old man in Soavinandriana confessed to raping a 4-year-old child in December.

According to the current penal code, rape is punishable by forced labor if it is committed against a child under the age of 15. And if the culprits are the ascendants of the person on whom the act was committed, or if they have authority over them, the penalty will be forced labor for life. “The Ministry of Justice has taken drastic measures in the face of the spread of rape cases, following the remarks of the Head of State during his end-of-year speech,” indicates Norotiana Salohy Randrianarisoa. She reported the imprisonment of all those charged in the latest reported rape and attempted rape cases.

The reminder of the criminal policy on rape, the requirement for the continuation of legal proceedings, even if the complainants have withdrawn the complaint, the obligation to place an alleged rapist in preventive detention, the opposition to provisional release, at the level of all jurisdictions. The sanctions announced by the Head of State will await the adoption of the revision of the penal code.

Miangalya Ralitera