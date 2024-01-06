Fight anxiety thanks to the organization Le Versant

#Fight #anxiety #organization #Versant

Since June 2008, people in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region who have difficulty with anxiety have counted on the help of the community organization Le Versant, a support network for people suffering from anxiety disorders.

The winter session workshops will begin the week of January 15. Registrations are made online on the leversant.org website, by sending an email to [email protected] or by contacting the organization directly at 450-801-8393. A manager will contact the registered person.

For adults

Regular workshops for adults are closed groups of 8 to 10 people maximum. They last 10 weeks, two hours per week and are led by former participants who know and understand anxiety disorders.

The first workshop for adults to follow is the Global Approach; Participants learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of anxiety and receive tools to better manage it. Another workshop for adults is offered this winter: Cultivating self-esteem.

For young people aged 12 to 17

In addition to regular workshops for adults, Le Versant offers a workshop for young people aged between 12 and 17, I’m learning to surf my anxiety. This workshop brings together cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness and parental support to support adolescents.

Start: January 15 and January 17 depending on age.

At any time, interested people, young people or adults, can register on the waiting list, because they are notified as soon as the schedule is available and registrations are open. They thus have priority over the places and the choice among the groups offered before the announcement is made to the public.

To register on the waiting list: send an email to [email protected] or by phone 450-801-8393.