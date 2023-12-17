FIGHT – FML – Mamitiana Raveloson re-elected for a fourth term

The outgoing president of the Malagasy Federation of Struggles, Mamitiana Raveloson, succeeds himself. Single candidate without challenger, he is reappointed to the post of president of the Federation for a fourth term of four years. Four leagues out of the five existing, namely Analamanga, Ihorombe, Atsinanana and Boeny entrusted him with the presidency of the national body, during the elective general assembly which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the Malagasy Olympic committee in Ivandry.

“My team and I will try to continue what we have already started. The main objective and in the short term: it is the qualification of our athletes for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Seven athletes have the potential according to foreign experts,” launches Mamitiana Raveloson as a challenge. Madagascar qualified, for the last time, an athlete in the person of Josiane Soloniaina, during the London Olympics in 2012.

Madagascar should thus participate in international qualifying competitions, among others, the continental tournament and the African championship in Egypt, as well as the African Games in Congo Brazzaville in March. As part of the preparation for the next generation, the Federation will send two wrestlers to Reunion Island, in this case Sarah Brillante Randrianandrasana, aged 15, and Nathalie Rasoanomenjanahary, 17 years old, a sport-study in January.

Serge Rasanda