Fight for relationship didn’t work: Sylvia Geersen and Joris split up | Show

Reality star Sylvia Geersen (38) and captain Joris Smits have broken up. That rumor has been going around for a while, but the former model confirmed the news on Saturday. The two met through the Videoland program The Bachelorette.

“With a mix of emotions, Joris and I share with you that we have decided not to continue together,” she begins in her Instagram Stories. This is the ‘right choice’ for both of them, according to Geersen. “Our time together has been a precious chapter in our lives, filled with love, growth and wonderful memories. We cherish the moments we shared and look back on our time together with respect and affection.”

In The Bachelorette, a famous woman searches for love. Last April it turned out that Geersen had fallen in love with Captain Joris from Breda. Rumors that they had broken up came back in October and again last month. Sylvia said in October that she loved him “dearly” and wanted to be with him “really forever,” but acknowledged that the two had to fight.

‘Couple of children’ and a horse

That was because Joris is abroad for part of the year because of his work, as well as because of the pressure cooker in which they had found each other. “Of course we were thrown together, it seemed like we were married off,” she said. “We actually skipped everything you normally do when you start dating.” In addition, they had to keep their relationship quiet for six months after the recordings, until the last episode was on Videoland. As a result, they couldn’t do anything in public together.

Her dream was to live abroad with Joris, ‘a few children’ and a horse in five years, she said in Casa di Beau. She felt pressure to be completely ‘ready’ to start a family within a few years. “Otherwise I’m too old for children,” she said. In any case, it won’t happen with Joris.

“We would like to thank you for your support and love during our relationship,” Geersen now writes. ‘Your presence, understanding and warmth have always supported us. We will always strive for friendship and respect for each other.’ Geersen is not having a very pleasant weekend. On Friday evening it became clear that she had to leave the RTL 4 show Stars on stage.

