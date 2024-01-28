Fight more often: little is as satisfying as settling an argument | column René Diekstra

#Fight #satisfying #settling #argument #column #René #Diekstra

The famous Austrian zoologist and Nobel Prize winner Konrad Lorenz devoted much of his life to research into attachment behavior in animals.

One of his conclusions was: ‘In birds, the aggressive specimens of a certain group are also the most loyal friends and the same applies to mammals. As far as we know, loving attachment only occurs in aggressive organisms.”

Do people also fall under this? Absolutely, according to two of the most eminent psychologists of the last century, the Austrian Sigmund Freud and the American Erik Erikson.

According to them, many people fail to build an intimate relationship with another person because they are unable to openly disagree with each other and resolve their disagreements in a constructive manner.

Does that mean that someone who says things in a sweet voice like: ‘Honey, I love you too much to argue with you, you are not my enemy’ or: ‘If you yell at me like that, I can just not taking what you say seriously’ is in fact ruining the matter? That that person doesn’t want to know what you really think or feel? And refuses to take you seriously?

The answer is yes if he or she is afraid of any kind of argument or emotional frankness and wants to keep the peace at all costs.

Share positive and negative feelings

Emotional intimacy, one of the key ingredients of an attachment relationship and an important condition for relational sustainability, means sharing and communicating positive and negative feelings and experiences. And of course that also includes anger.

Anger is the basic emotional response that something important to us is threatened and is therefore one of the surest signals that you care (a lot) about something.

It appears to be mainly the wave of anger and rapprochement or ‘making up’ from which true intimacy and trust in relationships are born. Every tension that is resolved or fought out within a relationship strengthens that relationship.

But fighting has a bad reputation in partner relationships, parent-child relationships, at work, as well as in politics and international consultative bodies. Completely unjustified from a psychological point of view. Fighting is bonding. Often.

Fight with peace in your soul

I have always found it intriguing that the ancient Greeks had a goddess named Harmonia who was the daughter of Ares, god of war, and Aphrodite, goddess of love. There is little that is as positive for relationships or as personally satisfying as having fought something out with another person.

Conversely, there is little as negative and unsatisfying as never having discussed or fought out something important with others.

In the famous Indian epic the Bhagavad Gita there is a passage in which the main character Arjuna, when shortly before a battle in the army he sees relatives, friends and former teachers on the other side, exclaims: ‘I will not fight’. The prospect of a fight with all those acquaintances is too much for him, and he throws away his sword.

Then Krishna, the voice of higher wisdom, calls him to face the world of conflict and confrontation: ‘Prepare to fight but with peace in your soul’.

[email protected]