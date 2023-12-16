fight simulator UFC 5 and the Japanese masterpiece from Kojima – SMARTmania.cz

#fight #simulator #UFC #Japanese #masterpiece #Kojima #SMARTmania.cz

Christmas is here, and with that comes numerous shopping events, which did not avoid the sale of digital copies for PlayStation game consoles. We have gone through the countless discounts for you and selected the biggest gems that are worth at least thinking about.

Who doesn’t like interesting discounts? While many PlayStation games are attractive in their own right and their developers deserve respect, it’s definitely a pleasure from a reader’s point of view to see one in action every now and then. This series focuses on great deals on the PlayStation Store and brings you regular tips on fun games.

Promotions are running at the time of publication of the article – we are not always able to guarantee their validity and some may have already expired (for each title, we indicate until when the discount is active). You can find the most current special offers directly in the PlayStation Store on your console. The rating on the Metacritic server corresponds to the version of the game for Sony’s console, most often PlayStation 4 or 5. The prices are listed exactly as they are listed in the store.

Alan Wake Remastered

Discount: 50% (original price CZK 589, now CZK 294.50)

horror adventure Metacritic rating: 79/100

79/100 Validity of the discount: until December 21, 2023

If you want to tune into the new adventure with horror writer Alan Wake, which scored points at this year’s The Game Awards, we definitely recommend playing the original game from 2010. It was released in October 2021 in a remastered edition adapted for the PlayStation 5 console and is now part of Christmas discounts in action for a nice three hundred.

“Beleaguered writer Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. After her mysterious disappearance from the town of Bright Falls in the American Northwest, he discovers the pages of a horror story he allegedly wrote, but he himself does not remember. it says in the synopsis. Alan Wake is one of the best story games of the last decade, we definitely recommend trying it, nota bene at this price.

