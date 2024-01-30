#Figure #skating #Kamila #Valiyeva #subsequently #banned

Almost two years after the Olympic scandal involving Kamila Waliyeva, the Russian figure skater was subsequently banned for four years by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Valiyeva’s ban begins retroactively on December 25, 2021. This means that Russia’s team has also lost the team gold won with the then 15-year-old at the Winter Games in Beijing. The US selection was declared Olympic champions.

The case of Valiyeva, who is now 17 years old, has been keeping sports lawyers busy since the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. After the team competition, the figure skater had a positive doping test.

Valiyeva tested positive for the banned drug trimetazidine at the national championships in December 2021. Since Valiyeva was only 15 years old at the time, she was considered a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code whose identity should not have been revealed. The secrecy failed.

Anna Shcherbakova of Russia wins gold in women’s figure skating. Kamila Waliyeva, who started as the top favorite, made a mistake and ended up in fourth place.

17.02.2022

Waliyeva’s legally enforced start in the Olympic individual ended as a scandal with a freestyle in tears. The young favorite’s nerves failed her and she only ended up in fourth place.

The Cas sports judges took over the case in autumn 2022 because the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the World Ice Skating Association (Isu) had objected to the ruling by the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada.

The Rusada had only stripped Valiyeva of the national championship title, but had not imposed any further sanctions. “No guilt or negligence” could be proven.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has initiated the CAS procedure to obtain a four-year ban for Valiyeva. The world ice skating association wanted the Court of Arbitration for Sport to impose “a ban at its own discretion” and make a final decision on the results of the team competition at the 2022 Olympics.

On the other hand, Rusada demanded that Valiyeva be allowed to sanction autonomously in accordance with its guidelines.

The Kremlin, however, criticizes the ban as politically motivated: “Of course we do not agree with it,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday in St. Petersburg. If there are legal remedies against the ruling of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), then Russia should use them, he said, according to the Tass agency.