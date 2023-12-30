Filip Filipov explained how a large part of CSKA’s budget is formed

#Filip #Filipov #explained #large #part #CSKAs #budget #formed

CSKA relies on the sale of football players for nearly 1/3 of its budget. This was revealed to “Capital” by the executive director of the army, Filip Filipov.

“We receive over a million a year from tickets, less than BGN 400 thousand for TV rights, but half is returned in the form of fines. From transfers, we aim to achieve 30 percent of the budget annually. If we enter a European club tournament, we receive at least BGN 7 million. The overall picture shows that if all these feathers work well, a large part of the club’s budget is covered,” commented Ficho.

In 2022, CSKA generated record revenues in the amount of BGN 29,133,000, and the most solid share of them was precisely from outgoing transfers – BGN 16,416,000, or over 56 percent. Thus, the club managed to fulfill almost twice the goal of 30% of the budget being formed by outgoing transfers. At that time, the army generated more income from participation in European tournaments – BGN 2,459,000 (in 2021 – BGN 7,271,000), as well as from the sale of items with the club’s logo, advertising and TV rights, subscription cards and tickets .

Fund contributed solid income to CSKA

Over BGN 13.5 million for the last 10 months

The most serious expenses were for salaries – BGN 13,484,000 (including insurance, BGN 14,029,000). This is about BGN 300,000 less than a year earlier. The other larger losses were for commissions related to transfers of football players – BGN 4,664,000; fines from FIFA – BGN 311,000; fines from the BFS – BGN 190,000; case costs – BGN 561,000.

In the year ending 2023, CSKA also had serious wage and transfer expenses, even higher than those in 2022, but at the same time saw a serious drop in feathers from participation in European tournaments and outgoing deals. The team was knocked out at the first hurdle in the Conference League by Romania’s Sepsi, while not a single sale was made.