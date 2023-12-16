Filipe Luis reveals the ‘insult’ with which Simeone referred to Messi

#Filipe #Luis #reveals #insult #Simeone #referred #Messi

The duels between Barcelona and Atlético last decade always had a focus on Filipe Luis’s marking on Messi. The Brazilian and the Argentine faced off during the 90 minutes of each match. What began as something sporadic increased with the arrival of Suárez and Luis Enrique’s decision to place Messi on the right wing. There the ‘3’ awaits him, who after his retirement reveals what the experience of defending Leo was like.

“Messi is the best player I have faced. I watched all his games from 2006 to 2016, when I started facing him”, Filipe Luis begins his story in Chat Podcast. “If my coach had made me defend Messi, I wouldn’t do anything, because they always invented tactics to stop him, but he continued scoring goals and assists,” the full-back jokes.

One of those technicians was Simeone. The Argentine coach won the game against Barcelona with Filipe Luis on the field in two Champions League qualifiers (2013-14 and 2015-16). The Brazilian full-back tells how they prepared those games to stop Barcelona’s collection of stars: Messi, Neymar, Suárez, Iniesta…

“There are coaches who put one player to watch Messi, others put two or three players. At Atleti, Simeone put four players to watch only him”, analyzes the ‘3’. “And when he scored a goal, whose fault was it? Nobody’s. We had all done our job well, but it was Messi,” says the former Atlético de Madrid player.

Simeone’s ‘insult’ to Messi to motivate his players

Leaving aside the tactical variants that the Argentine coach used to stop the captain of Barcelona and the ‘Albiceleste, Filipe Luis has revealed how Simeone used extra motivation for his team: “Before the games against Barça, Simeone never He used the name Messi… “I always called him ‘the dwarf’ so that when we were in front of him we wouldn’t be afraid of him.”

The relationship between the two compatriots is excellent and they have always had good words for each other. Simeone defended Messi as the just winner of the Ballon d’Or just a month ago. “He has won the World Cup being the best, what else does he have to do?”, the rojiblancos coach shielded him. But when it comes to getting the three points for his Atleti, friendship is put aside.