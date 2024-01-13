Film/Beijing City Legislative Candidate questioned the seal of the ballot box without a seal and was carried away as he lay on the ground without moving | Scorched earth battle among regional legislators | Important News

#FilmBeijing #City #Legislative #Candidate #questioned #seal #ballot #box #seal #carried #lay #ground #moving #Scorched #earth #battle #among #regional #legislators #Important #News

At about 10 o’clock this morning, Li Huixi, a candidate for the Taipei City Wanhua and Zhongzheng District Legislative Council elections on behalf of the Judicial Reform Party, questioned the seal of the ballot box in the Wanhua District Kunming Activity Center without a seal, and the election affairs The staff asked her to leave, but she lay on the ground within 30 meters of the polling station and refused to leave.

The election staff had no choice but to ask the police to deal with it. When the police arrived, they asked her to leave, but she ignored the police. The police had to carry her away and take her to the garrison to make a record. Ms. Li was in the garrison and said she was not feeling well. , unable to make a record, the police let her go first. As soon as Li left the guard team, she immediately started a live broadcast and expressed that she would sue the police.

Ms. Li first made a loud noise within 30 meters of the voting and counting office. The on-site personnel stopped her and refused to listen. The security personnel arrived at the scene in conjunction with the director of the voting and counting office. The chief administrator asked the security personnel to invite Ms. Li to the back door first and not to interfere with the voting and counting office. order.

After the chief administrator gave instructions, the police asked Ms. Li to stay 30 meters away from the polling station. However, Ms. Li resisted and lay on the ground and refused to leave. The police had to use force and carried her away 30 meters away. The construction was underway. The staff kept shouting, “Take your time! Don’t get hurt!” Ms. Li was taken back to the police station to make a transcript. However, Ms. Li said she was not feeling well. After the police asked the prosecutor for instructions, they sent a subsequent summons letter.

