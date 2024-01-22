Film director Norman Jewison (97) has died

#Film #director #Norman #Jewison #died

vandaag, 23:15

Film director Norman Jewison died on Saturday, it has now become known. He was 97. Jewison was nominated three times for an Oscar and a Golden Globe, including for his breakthrough film, In the Heat of the Night from 1967.

The story is about a racist sheriff in a small town in the south of the US, played by Rod Steiger, who has to work with a black detective from Philadelphia (Sidney Poitier). Jewison did not win the Oscar, but the film did win Best Picture and Best Actor (Steiger).

Also for Fiddler on the Roof (1971) and the romantic comedy Moonstruck (1987, with Cher and Nicholas Cage), Jewison was nominated for the most important American film award. Ultimately, he received an Oscar for his entire oeuvre in 1999.

Jewison was born and lived in Canada on a farm near Toronto, but worked most of his life in the US. He started his career in television, initially directing TV musicals with stars such as Judy Garland, Doris Day, Danny Kaye and Harry Belafonte.

Perfect bank robbery

Other well-known titles by him are: The Thomas Crown Affair (1968), starring Steve McQueen as a playboy trying to orchestrate a perfect bank robbery, and the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar (1973).

Jewison also worked several times with Denzel Washington, as in A Soldier’s Story in Hurricane (1999), about the wrongly convicted boxer Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter.

Many of his films had a social element, such as F.I.S.T. (1978), starring Sylvester Stallone as a union leader and In Country, starring Bruce Willis as a Vietnam veteran. His last film The Statement starring Michael Caine and Tilda Swinton from 2003 flopped at the cinemas.