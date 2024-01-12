film expert questions images of moon rover

#film #expert #questions #images #moon #rover

Apollo 16 was the fifth mission of Project Apollo, landing on the moon on April 21, 1972. The landing site was in “Descartes Highlands”.

The crew consisted of John W. Young (commander), Charles Moss “Charlie” Duke, Jr. (lunar lander pilot) and Thomas K. Mattingly (command module pilot).

The lunar rover was used on this mission and, according to NASA, “extensively tested” on the moon. A maximum speed of 17.7 kilometers per hour was achieved.

The Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) is an electric vehicle designed by NASA during the Apollo program for use on the Moon. In the Dutch language, this type of rover is commonly known as the moon rover. During the last three Apollo missions in the 1970s, a lunar rover was taken and left on the Moon after use.

However, not everyone is convinced that NASA really put people on the moon. Vsevolod Yakubovich asks questions when viewing the NASA images. According to him, it is a radio-controlled (RC) scale model with a dummy instead of a human.

Yakubovich was director of photography at the famous Mosfilm Studios in Russia, probably the oldest film studios in Europe. He taught the technology of the kinematographic process. As a highly experienced Special Effects Cinematographer, he has been involved in the photography of more than 200 films.

Yakubovich has come to the conclusion that, in his opinion, the images from the moon rover appear to have been taken in a large photo studio. The rover appears to him to be a radio-controlled model that mimics the lunar rover driving on the moon’s surface.

The expert bases his expert opinion mainly on the movements of the doll in the cart.

In addition, he (like other researchers) concludes that the foreground is different from the background in all Apollo moon images, possibly due to the mismatch between the front projection process (where deployed) or the studio foreground and mountain backgrounds.

Photo: NASA RV