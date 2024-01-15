Film star Dolph Lundgren (66) about his 27-year-old wife: ‘She is very smart for her age’ | Stars

#Film #star #Dolph #Lundgren #27yearold #wife #smart #age #Stars

In the summer, film star Dolph Lundgren tied the knot with his girlfriend Emma Krokdal, 38 years his junior, on the Greek island of Mykonos. He ignores the criticism he receives because of the age difference. In fact, he thinks his young wife is quite smart for her age.

Not only are the couple happily married, they also regularly work together on productions. “She is very smart for her age or any age. We are currently working on a comedy film together,” the Swedish Hollywood actor told Fox News. Lundgren continues: “Emma is an amazing woman and a fantastic support person. Getting married was a good choice. I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

The actor, known from the Rocky series and The Expendables films, revealed earlier this year that he has been suffering from cancer for eight years. That and the corona pandemic caused the wedding to be postponed several times.

