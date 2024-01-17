Filmmaker Mode: Also for Dolby Vision content and supported by Apple TV+

#Filmmaker #Mode #Dolby #Vision #content #supported #Apple

The UHD Alliance according to the announcement of the Filmmaker Fashion Dolby Vision it also works with videos and turns on automatically Apple TV+ to its contents.

2019-ben Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan and was developed by it at the initiative of other Hollywood filmmakers UHD Alliance a TV-k Filmmaker Fashion (Filmmaking mode) image mode, which is nothing more than an image adjustment mode defined with the aim of “preserving the creative intent”, which turns off image post-processing procedures such as motion smoothing operating with interpolated frames and keeps the original and accurate aspect ratio, colors and frame rate.

For the first time in 2021, metadata embedded in the Amazon Prime Video streaming signal could automatically switch compatible LG TVs to the Filmmaker Mode picture setting.

A Filmmaker Fashion previously only SDR and HDR10 worked with content. THE Dolby Vision HDR-compatible TVs, recognizing the format, usually have a display specifically designed for it Dolby Vision picture mode or its special (Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision Dark obsession Dolby Vision Normal) version were linked. This year, however, the Dolby Vision can also be activated when playing content Filmmaker Fashion.

All this announced by the UHD Alliance at the MediaPlayNews CES2024 press conference.

In the beginning a Dolby Vision Filmmaker Fashion to 2024-es LG It will work on OLED and some LCD TVs. Michael Zinkthat is UHD Alliance according to its president and CEO: “A Filmmaker Fashion it’s never been about one format or the other – it’s about every format that exists, and that’s really a testament to what they want to ensure consumers, when consumers see the brand, they know that they’re going to see the film the way they intended to see it, regardless of what format to play it in.”

It’s a novelty Apple TV+ playback of streaming service content is also automatically activated Filmmaker Fashion picture mode. That’s it for now LG is in Samsung It will work on TVs, but it is not clear if it will only apply to 2024 models or if there will be Apple TV a feature update of the application aimed at this.

We recommend using the tags below to search for related content.