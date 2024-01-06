Films to look forward to in 2024: an overview of the cinema year | Movies & Series

#Films #overview #cinema #year #Movies #Series

The 2024 film agenda is well filled despite last year’s strike in Hollywood. Of Dune: Part Two and the sequel Joker it’s clear that sequels are popular this year. NU.nl helps you choose from the cinema selection.

Fast cars and fights

If you like a bit of action, there is a wide selection this year. So comes this year Ferrari out. The film is about former racing driver Enzo Ferrari, played by Adam Driver (how appropriate). He is struggling to keep his car company above water. The marriage with his wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) is also having a hard time.

The superhero movie hype seems to be waning somewhat, because this year too there are fewer strong people in tight suits in the cinema. Don’t worry: there will be a few on the way. As Madame Web about a future-predicting mutant starring Dakota Johnson. Or another Marvel movie: Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds takes out his red suit with mask for the third time.

Is realistic action more your thing? Then is The Iron Claw maybe something for you. This biographical sports drama focuses on the life of wrestler Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron). Efron has trained extensively for this role and it shows when he sends his opponents flying around the ring.

Beetlejuice 2 and a new Mean Girls

Classic film hits that get a sequel or remake: it will be an important theme in 2024. After 36 years, director Tim Burton is releasing a sequel to Beetlejuice (1988) and Ridley Scott returns to the fighting arenas for his sequel to Gladiator (2000).

Also the cult classic Mean Girls will be revived this year. Regina George and Cady Heron are played by a completely new cast this time. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will return as teachers.

Nosferatu gets a new version after more than a hundred years

And the search for inspiration has gone back even further in time. Nosferatu gets a new version more than a hundred years after the original. Now it’s Bill Skarsgard’s turn to step into the role of Dracula. You may already know the actor as a clown from the horror movie IT.

Speaking of clowns, Joaquin Phoenix will once again play Batman’s enemy in 2024 Joker: Folie à Deux. We also see Harley Quinn in this film. For the first time she is played by Lady Gaga.

Dune won no fewer than six Oscars in 2021. The science fiction film, starring Timothée Chalamet, will have a sequel this year. You need to have a good dose of patience to watch this movie: Dune: Part Two lasts almost three hours.

Another major prize winner makes its debut again this year: The Color Purple from 1985 will be given a new (purple) jacket in 2024. The musical film about black American women in the southern United States in 1909 was already a great success in the 1980s.

This new version has to do without Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. The characters Selie and Sofia are played this time by Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks. Winfrey did participate as a producer on the new film.

Biopics

This year, a number of actors can once again take on the role of a well-known artist. For example, Marisa Abela plays the role of singer Amy Winehouse Back to Black. Kingsley Ben-Adir can take on the role of Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love. Both films reveal the personal lives of the artists and the dangers associated with the journey to unprecedented success.

Right now you can already look at the life of Priscilla Presley: Priscilla will be in cinemas from this week.

Dutch films

There will also be plenty of Dutch films released in 2024. Moviegoers can swoon over the rom-com In love with Bali or train their laughing muscles Yamas! in Scotoe.

For people who like a slightly more emotional tone, the film will be released in March The return trip. Martin van Waardenberg and Leny Breederveld play an older couple who take a long car trip to Spain for one more time. This road movie focuses on memories and acceptance of changes.

Martin van Waardenberg and Leny Breederveld in The Return.