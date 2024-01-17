Final Fantasy 14 Online: Mishap at Microsoft

#Final #Fantasy #Online #Mishap #Microsoft

Have been wishing for a long time Xbox-Owners that are waiting for a port from Final Fantasy 14 Online has an end. Now it could soon be the case, at least this is a small mishap on our part Microsoft vicinity.

The technology giant initially announced an open beta phase for the MMORPG, which should now be “officially available”, shortly before withdrawing the statement and informing us that it was Mistake acted.

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Beta phase for the Xbox is probably imminent

For half an eternity, or to be precise, already since 2013 Xbox players are waiting for Final Fantasy 14 to make the jump to their favorite console. Last summer, the long-awaited news came: In spring 2024, it should finally be time and you can also experience Square Enix’s online role-playing game on the latest Xbox generation.

Back then, Microsoft announced in the same breath that Final Fantasy 14 Online would initially be one open beta phase would be subjected to, which would be launched at the same time as patch 6.5X. One with version number 6.55 recently celebrated its release, so everything actually indicated that the Xbox beta might not be too far away.

But ultimately Once again everything turned out differently than expected, because, curiously enough, Microsoft initially announced this beta with a post in the Xbox blog in which they spoke of a “long road” and expressed their enthusiasm for FF14. However, shortly after the fans cheered, the company withdrew the announcement out of the blue.

We incorrectly posted news this morning regarding the Final Fantasy XIV Online Open Beta. We’ll follow-up with the correct date when available.

We apologize for any confusion -Xbox Wire Team

— Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 16, 2024

Microsoft then announced on social networks Information about the strange situation: “We mistakenly posted a message regarding the Final Fantasy 14 Open Beta this morning,” it says. “We will provide the correct date as soon as it is available. We apologize for any confusion.” Maybe they wanted to save the official announcement for a while, because it will take place tomorrow evening Xbox Developer Direct instead of. The showcase should provide the optimal setting to repeat the premature words again and finally redeem the Final Fantasy 14 fans.

