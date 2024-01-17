Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: designed for rebirth [VIDEO]

#Final #Fantasy #VII #Rebirth #designed #rebirth #VIDEO

Square Enix also reported on some locations, characters and their attack options.

Let’s start with the locations. Starboard Junon is an urban residential area within the fortified metropolis overlooking the ocean. Upscale boutiques and restaurants line the streets next to Shinra staff apartments. Preparations for Rufus Shinra’s presidential inauguration parade are currently taking place here. Shinra-8: and Shinra’s cruise ship, which travels between the eastern and western continents of the planet. After leaving the port of Junon, it heads for the resort town of Costa del Sol. As part of the entertainment on board, the ship hosts a queens tournament.

A few words about characters. For Cait Sith and Moogle, the former is a sociable cat who fights atop her robust moogle knight, which provides mobility and support during combat. When Cait isn’t fighting, Cait’s Sith & Moogle high-tech sidekick helps her hack computer systems and tell fortunes. Elena (Piper Reese/Toyoguchi Megumi in the English/Japanese dub) is a rookie, but she’s as skilled with her fists and guns as anyone in the Turkish unit of Shinra’s General Affairs Department. He and his partner Rude are tasked with chasing down the black-cloaked figures, which he’s happy to do if it means getting a mission with Tseng. Captain Titov (Jonathan Lipow/Koyama Tsuyoshi) is the captain of Shinra-8, responsible for the safe passage of travelers between Junon and Costa del Sol. He earned an excellent reputation among his crew due to his unwavering dedication to his duties. This is most evident during the various celebrations on board his ship, which he personally (and passionately) organizes.

Let’s look at Yuffie’s attacks. His basic attack is a quick strike at the enemy with a large throwing star. The speed at which he attacks allows him to recharge ATB faster than most. While her throwing star is out, Yuffie can unleash magic-infused ‘ninjutsu’ to punish enemies. He is also very good at chaining his attacks and switching their elemental affinity. His Doppelgänger ability allows him to attack with his clone, allowing him to exploit enemy weaknesses even more effectively. With his unique ability, he throws his throwing star at enemies and keeps them under pressure from a distance. While your throwing star is out, you can also use ninjutsu to throw your opponents. Whatever element his target is weak to, Yuffie has a ninjutsu spell on him.

Cait Sith soars across the battlefield with the agility of an acrobat (acrocat?), attacking the enemy from all sides. If he wants to switch, he takes out his moogle buddy and changes his attacks. Your exclusive abilities can hurt enemies or strengthen allies, but most of them rely on luck in some way. “Let’s Ride!” allows him to jump onto the moogle, which boosts his normal attacks and unique abilities. With her unique ability, Cait Sith riding her moogle can slap the enemy with a dropkick. As the moogle’s attacks fill up the Moogle Meter, you can power up your companions with abilities like Defense!, which boosts your defense. The synergy between Yuffie and Cait Sith is the Moogle Pinwheel; they attack together with a secret ninja technique.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released on February 29 for PlayStation 5. Sephiroth is the main character in the video!

Source: Gematsu