Final: Here are the best-selling new cars in Bulgaria in 2023

Dacia is back at the top, but with the greatest growth is a model that is not even officially offered in our country

The market of new cars in Bulgaria is returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a reference by Automedia.bg in the registrations of the Ministry of the Interior, and for only the third time in the last 15 years it has exceeded the limit of 40,000 passenger cars. According to final data, 42,914 new cars in the M1 and N1 categories were registered in our country in 2023, which is almost 28% more than last year. Mazda CX-60 and two models of China’s DFSK have the biggest year-on-year growth, but the reason is that their supply in Bulgaria started towards the end of 2022, and 2023 is their first full year on the market. Otherwise, the champion in terms of height is the Tesla Model Y, which is not even officially offered in our country. After a very strong December, Dacia regains the honor of being the best-selling new car in Bulgaria, and manages to include a total of three models in the Top 6 for the year. However, in terms of brands, it is still behind Toyota. They are followed by Skoda, Renault, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Peugeot and Ford. Tenth place is shared between BMW and Mercedes with 1,747 registrations each. However, the leadership in the premium segment belongs to the Bavarians, because of the registrations of Mercedes 378 are of light-duty models, led by the Sprinter.

TOP 6, December Dacia Jogger – 234 Dacia Sandero – 233 Dacia Duster – 203 Skoda Superb – 147 Skoda Octavia – 87 Hyundai Tucson – 78

Record holders for growth on an annual basis are logically several models that were on the market only for a small part of the previous year, such as the Chinese DFSK 580 (+639%) and Mazda CX-60 (+450%). Outside of them, the market growth leader is the Tesla Model Y – 293%, ahead of the Hyundai i30 – 224%, and the Ford Fiesta – 215% (final sales after the model was discontinued in July). There are 15 more models with three-digit growth, among which it is worth mentioning Skoda Kamiq (190%), Opel Astra (173%), Mercedes GLC (161%), BMW 4 Series (140%), VW Taigo (136%), Skoda Octavia (122%), Dacia Jogger (113%). The largest decline in the models that are still available in our country are Mitsubishi Space Star, Nissan Leaf, Fiat Tipo, Mazda 3, Kia Niro, Peugeot 3008. Here are the 50 best-selling new cars in Bulgaria in 2023 (GALLERY ):

