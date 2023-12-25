Finally a bullet through the church: from December 2024, every new phone can be charged with the same cable | Economy

#Finally #bullet #church #December #phone #charged #cable #Economy

From December 2024, all new phones and many other electronic devices must work with the same charging cable. All new laptops will also have the same connection, but this arrangement will only apply from April 2026. This was decided by Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs and Climate) in response to a European directive that was adopted last year.

“We want to reduce the clutter of different chargers that we all need,” says Adriaansens about her decision to introduce the so-called USB-C connection as the standard. “It is good that we will soon only have one type of connection for chargers on frequently used devices. Also because old, discarded chargers in Europe generate thousands of tons of electrical waste every year.”

The new law requires all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU to be equipped with a USB-C charging port, which is symmetrical and oval. The big advantage of this is that consumers only need one cable. Most major phone makers, such as Samsung, have been working on USB-C for some time, but Apple was one of the last major phone makers to have its own connection port, which the company called Lightning. But Apple has also changed tack since the announcement of the iPhone 15 in September; That phone can also be connected with USB-C cable.

Lightning cable (left) and USB-C cable (right). © AFP

Struggle of European Parliament

The European Parliament fought for more than ten years against the many connections to different devices. According to Brussels, the new regulations will save consumers 250 million euros per year and the mountain of e-waste will be reduced by at least 11,000 tons.

Manufacturers should no longer force customers to buy a charger with a new device, the argument goes. They should be able to thank them for this, for example because they already have one.

Smartphone editor Arnoud Wokke of electronics and technology website Tweakers previously spoke bluntly of ‘absolutely good news’ for consumers when it comes to the introduction of USB-C on the new phones by Apple. “The Lightning connection has been on the iPhone since 2012 and is therefore outdated. USB-C is years newer, the cables are cheaper and the potential is much greater.” Another advantage is that family members and friends can exchange cables much more easily.

The USB-C cable will be included with the new iPhone, but consumers must pay attention to whether it fits in the adapter that they ultimately plug into the wall socket. The universal cables are also available in abundance in the store and are therefore relatively cheap. It is expected that Apple cables will also be available for sale for a while, to serve consumers with an older iPhone.

