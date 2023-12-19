#Finally #records #bull #market #WSE #statistically #period #year

Finally – new records of the bull market on the WSE in the statistically best period of the year

Jacek Rzeźniczek

December 19, 2023, 5:53 pm

Today’s session on the WSE did not provide many attractions. Nevertheless, the very fact of the increase in the main WIG20 index to a new record of the bull market initiated in October 2022 means that this session will go down in history. With a favorable external atmosphere, the benchmark continued to rise towards the upper limit of the near-year bullish channel. There is little to achieve it. Taking into account the potential of our market that we have been dealing with since October, it may be a matter of 1-2 sessions. Meanwhile, in the short term, the threat to bulls is the scale of the market being overbought. The RSI(14) oscillator for the WIG20 index rose again above the level of 70, from which local exchange rate corrections were made over the last several months. On the other hand, we are still in the seasonal best period for bulls on the WSE, which should also be with us at the beginning of January.

The content of the above analysis is solely an expression of the personal views of its author and does not constitute an investment recommendation within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding technical means for the objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and the disclosure of vested interests or indications of conflicts of interest. Accordingly, the Stooq website and the author do not bear any responsibility for investment decisions made on its basis.

