Finally on sale at 4F! It’s hard to find a more original one. In terms of warmth, it is equal to HalfPrice and Orsay

Sufficiently long, tastefully quilted, with an eye-catching color and with filling that will perfectly warm the body in winter. Its advantages could be listed for a long time, but there is no time for that – you can now buy this model in 4F for a fraction of the price!

Warm coats are the basis of a winter wardrobe. This season, down and quilted ones are extremely popular among women who care not only about the appropriate body temperature in winter, but also about a stylish look. Both subdued and colorful ones look stylish.

We’ve been waiting for this discount! Extremely stylish winter coat in 4F!

At first glance you can see that this is an exceptionally well-made coat that will undoubtedly meet the challenges of winter weather. It is filled with warming synthetic down, and the outside is covered with a beautifully shimmering, eye-pleasing dark green material that also has hydrophobic properties.

Thanks to its elongated cut and hood, it is perfect for everyday winter styling, and its original color will certainly attract attention. A similar and equally popular khaki color is decorated with an exceptionally warm coat at HalfPrice, which can now be purchased almost 60 percent cheaper! We will also pay even less for this very similar, although more classic – black one.

The silhouette looks amazing in it! Orsay sells it for a fraction of the price

This is another gem among quilted coats. What stands out in this combination is a belt tied with a tasteful bow, which instantly slims the waist and gives the figure more favorable proportions. It also has a beautiful navy blue color, thanks to which it can be worn with both everyday and more elegant styles without hesitation.

Navy blue down coat photo: orsay.pl

