Finance has already published the new IRS withholding tables for 2024

The Government published in DR the new IRS withholding tables, with tax relief for dependent workers and pensioners

The Government published on Friday in the Official Gazette the new IRS withholding tables on income from dependent employment and pensions of residents on the continent, which bring tax relief at all levels from January onwards.

“Since the second half of 2023, a new withholding tax model has been applied based on the progressiveness that characterizes the IRS and, in particular, on the logic of applying a marginal rate, in harmony with the levels that are relevant to the annual tax settlement, thus avoiding regressive situations, in which increases in gross monthly remuneration correspond to decreases in net monthly remuneration”, reads the DR.

“The new withholding tables reflect the transversal reduction of IRS approved by the State Budget Law for 2024, including the update of the reference value of the Minimum Existence for the purposes of calculating IRS settlement and the respective protection under IRS to increase the guaranteed minimum monthly remuneration (RMMG) from 760 (euro) to 820 (euro) in 2024,” the bulletin said.

See the new tables here:

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance stated that “the new withholding tax tables approved for 2024 will reinforce the income of workers and pensioners at the beginning of next year, implementing the reduction in the IRS approved in the State Budget for 2024”.

He added that the application of the tables, approved and published in the Diário da República, will result in an increase in families’ monthly net income.

For example, a non-married taxpayer, without children, with a salary around the average value (around 1,300 euros) will have a reduction in withholding tax in the order of 16%, corresponding to a gain in monthly net income in the order of 28 euros per month (i.e. 392 euros per year).

A taxpayer under the same conditions, but with a salary of around 2,000 euros per month, will have a reduction in their withholding tax of around 14%, which corresponds to a net monthly gain of around 56 euros per month (784 euros per annum).

Anyone earning the minimum wage, which rises to 820 euros in January, will not pay IRS, meaning they will not be subject to withholding tax. For this amount, the gain in monthly net income compared to last year will correspond to around 28 euros per month (392 euros per year), explained the ministry led by Fernando Medina.

He added that “Public Administration workers will have income gains in two ways in 2024: salary increases defined within the scope of the reinforcement of the Medium-Term Agreement for the Improvement of Income, Wages and Competitiveness of at least 52 euros or 3%, and the reduction in IRS, which will also be reflected in the respective withholding taxes”.

See here the simulations carried out by the Ministry of Finance:

Impact on dependent workers, by taxpayer:

Impact on families, by household:

Impact on pensioners: