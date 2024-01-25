Finance is tinkering with new box-3 system: second home taxed differently | Money

Amsterdam – The Ministry of Finance is busy with the new system for taxing capital. After input from citizens and interest groups, it is making several adjustments to the intended new box 3 system, which must come into effect on January 1, 2027.

The biggest change is the way in which a second home for personal use – such as a holiday home – is taxed. Previously, the plan was to tax this from 2027 on the basis of an estimated (notional) return.

Capital gains tax

Instead, such a home will soon be taxed in the same way as all other immovable property. This means that there will be a capital gains tax. You then only pay tax when you sell a second home, garage or other real estate. Tax is charged on the difference between the purchase and sale amount. The Ministry of Finance states that this ‘makes the system simpler and more explainable’.

An adjustment will also be made in the settlement of losses. For example, anyone who achieves a negative return on their assets in 2028 should be able to offset this in 2029 if a positive return is achieved. Initially, it would also be possible to offset a negative return against the tax already paid in an earlier year.

The ministry is abandoning this. The costs for this are too high, while it is also very complex to implement. Losses can be offset against future years.

Actual return

By far the biggest change is already known: from 2027, the Tax Authorities will tax the actual return on investments (such as shares, bonds and cryptocurrencies). It currently uses fixed returns for this, which often deviate from the actual returns that people achieve.

However, the tax authorities may have to switch to taxing actual returns sooner than planned. The Supreme Court will soon rule on the use of fixed returns. If the highest court decides to do so, the tax authorities will immediately have to abolish the use of these fictitious returns.

